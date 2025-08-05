Mountain Money | August 4, 2025 By Kevin Kennedy, Roger Goldman Published August 5, 2025 at 2:42 PM MDT Listen • 51:59 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Economist Dan Mitchell, former senior fellow at the Cato Institute, gives his perspective on the relationship between tax rates and government revenue. (1:00)Patrick McGee, author of “Apple in China,” examines the extraordinary story of how so much of Apple’s technology came to be manufactured in China — and the profound implications for both China and the company. (26:34)