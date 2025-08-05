© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mountain Money podcast title card.
Mountain Money

Will 'starve the beast' work to reduce government spending?

By Kevin Kennedy,
Roger Goldman
Published August 5, 2025 at 2:39 PM MDT
a graphic of a generic tax form with $20 and $100 bills
Greatbass
/
Adobe Stock

Economist Dan Mitchell highlights the extension of the 2017 personal tax cuts and new provisions related to Social Security, overtime and tips. He emphasizes that the most significant pro-growth element of the new bill is the move toward expensing, which reduces the "tax penalty" on new investments, a concept he considers the "crown jewel" of the legislation.

Mitchell explains that expensing allows businesses to fully deduct investment costs from revenue to calculate profit, unlike depreciation, which mischaracterizes some investment expenses as profits. He also draws on the Laffer Curve and Reagan-era tax cuts to argue that lower taxes on productivity-related activities lead to more economic growth and can sometimes even increase revenue, citing a five-fold increase in revenue from high-income earners after the 1980s tax cuts. Ultimately, Mitchell's main concern is not the deficit itself, but the underlying issue of excessive government spending, which he believes is the root cause of the nation's fiscal problems.

Mountain Money
Stay Connected
Kevin Kennedy
See stories by Kevin Kennedy
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman