Mountain Money | August 18, 2025 By Roger Goldman, Kevin Kennedy Published August 18, 2025 at 3:04 PM MDT Listen • 51:25 Chef Pierson Shields talks about his new restaurant Matilda. (00:50)The presidents of Park City's three rotary clubs talk about how their organizations serve our community and preview the annual Running of the Balls on Miners Day. (11:19)DeMaurice Smith, former Executive Director of the NFL Players Association, takes an inside look at how the business of football really works in his new book "Turf Wars." (22:10)