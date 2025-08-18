© 2025 KPCW

Mountain Money podcast title card.
Mountain Money

Meet the chef of the new restaurant 'Matilda'

By Roger Goldman,
Kevin Kennedy
Published August 18, 2025 at 2:57 PM MDT
A photo of chef Pierson Shields
Mike Thomas
Pierson Shields

"Matilda" is a new restaurant that just opened a couple of months ago. The restaurant is run by the same group that brought you "5 Seeds" and "Tilly's Charcoal Chicken."

Although the restaurant may not have waltzing, they have a modern decor and wonderful food. Chef Pierson Shields shares the concept of Matilda and a bit about himself and what to expect when you visit this new food venue.

https://www.matildaparkcity.com
