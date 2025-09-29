Mountain Money | September 29, 2025
- Keith Eig and Scott Greenberg explain the need for and alternative approaches to long term care insurance. The economics of long term care are daunting and insuring against that risk is something people should consider. (01:20)
- Casey Dutton of High West Lending discusses her business providing typical short term funding for business and personal real estate transactions in circumstances where a traditional mortgage might not make sense. (21:18)