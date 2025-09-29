The hard money alternative to bank mortgages

Casey Dutton of High West Lending discusses her business providing typical short term funding for business and personal real estate transactions in circumstances where a traditional mortgage might not make sense.

While the loans High West provides are typically secured by real estate, what High West offers is the ability to rapidly complete underwriting so as to enable borrowers to move quickly to capitalize on opportunities that are time sensitive.

www.highwestlending.com

Instagram: @coreydutton.lender

YouTube: High West Lending