© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mountain Money podcast title card.
Mountain Money

The hard money alternative to bank mortgages

By Kevin Kennedy,
Roger Goldman
Published September 29, 2025 at 3:03 PM MDT
Corey Dutton
High West Lending
Corey Dutton

Casey Dutton of High West Lending discusses her business providing typical short term funding for business and personal real estate transactions in circumstances where a traditional mortgage might not make sense.

While the loans High West provides are typically secured by real estate, what High West offers is the ability to rapidly complete underwriting so as to enable borrowers to move quickly to capitalize on opportunities that are time sensitive.

www.highwestlending.com

Instagram: @coreydutton.lender

YouTube: High West Lending

Mountain Money
Stay Connected
Kevin Kennedy
See stories by Kevin Kennedy
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman