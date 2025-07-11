The Community Campfire | July 11, 2025

This week on The Community Campfire, celebrate 7/11 Day with Slurpee nostalgia and a sunny weekend forecast.

Then, we dive into a story from Park City's own Brian Ward, a retired geneticist, who shares how he’s helping fight poverty in rural Kenya through the Kenya Uriti Education Fund. The fund supports local schools, scholarships and feeding programs that impact thousands.

Later in the show, local indie-folk duo Iron Canyon Echoes brings their cello-fueled mountain sound to the studio with two live performances.

Plus, prankster kids, the latest on local sports, and weekend music events from Park City to Salt Lake.