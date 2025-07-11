© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

The Community Campfire | July 11, 2025

By Sarah Ervin,
Mitchell ElliottAndrea BuchananJohn BurdickAmber Borowski JohnsonBill Skinner
Published July 11, 2025 at 2:26 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
KPCW

This week on The Community Campfire, celebrate 7/11 Day with Slurpee nostalgia and a sunny weekend forecast.

Then, we dive into a story from Park City's own Brian Ward, a retired geneticist, who shares how he’s helping fight poverty in rural Kenya through the Kenya Uriti Education Fund. The fund supports local schools, scholarships and feeding programs that impact thousands.

Later in the show, local indie-folk duo Iron Canyon Echoes brings their cello-fueled mountain sound to the studio with two live performances.

Plus, prankster kids, the latest on local sports, and weekend music events from Park City to Salt Lake.

Tags
The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Sarah Ervin
KPCW Director of Development and Community Engagement
See stories by Sarah Ervin
Mitchell Elliott
Mitchell Elliott is an audio engineer, academic, and musician. Mitchell received a Bachelor of Art in Music from the University of San Diego in 2019 and a Master of Science in Audio Engineering from Belmont University in 2021. Mitchell currently is a broadcast audio specialist in Park City, Utah.
See stories by Mitchell Elliott
Andrea Buchanan
Producer for The Community Campfire
See stories by Andrea Buchanan
John Burdick
John, Program and Operations Director since 2019, started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2002.
See stories by John Burdick
Amber Borowski Johnson
KPCW Community Engagement Manager
See stories by Amber Borowski Johnson
Bill Skinner
KPCW Host / Production Specialist
See stories by Bill Skinner