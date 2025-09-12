© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

The Community Campfire | September 12, 2025

By Andrea Buchanan,
John BurdickBill SkinnerMitchell Elliott
Published September 12, 2025 at 1:27 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
KPCW
  • This week's Skinny on Sports with Coach Skinner (24:24)
The Community Campfire
Andrea Buchanan
Producer for The Community Campfire
See stories by Andrea Buchanan
John Burdick
John, Program and Operations Director since 2019, started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2002.
See stories by John Burdick
Bill Skinner
KPCW Host / Production Specialist
See stories by Bill Skinner
Mitchell Elliott
Assistant Program Director and Volunteer DJ Coordinator
See stories by Mitchell Elliott