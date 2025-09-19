The Community Campfire | September 19, 2025
This week on The Community Campfire Andrea and Mitch speak with Karen Marriott and Sara Bueller who share an update on the 2nd Annual Park City’s day of service (02:23)
Then Amber Borowski Johnson shares the story of Haymitch St. Stephen who turned a viral hobbit campaign into a life of depth leading to his authoring the book: friend of the devil: A Story of Mental Health, Mistakes, and Self-Forgiveness offering wisdom for a divided world (11:16)
This weeks Campfire Kids segments throughout the show : 1st 'John and Emmy' (01:26) 2nd 'Lanie' (20:43) and final 'John' (27:56)
Bill Skinner and Madeline Jaquet have this weeks Skinny on Sports. (22:06)
The show wraps up with this weeks campfire musical sesh with folk singer songwriter, Madison Ware. (29:17)