Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

The Curious Case of Haymitch St. Stephen: From Hobbit Living to Wisdom for a Divided World

By Amber Borowski Johnson
Published September 19, 2025 at 2:34 PM MDT
Haymitch St. Stephen Hobbit Picture
Haymitch St. Stephen
Haymitch St. Stephen Hobbit Picture

This interview is a portrait of a life stitched from whimsy and wonder, grief and grace—offering profound insights for our divided world.

Harnessing the early days of social media, Haymitch St. Stephen sparked a viral campaign by dressing as a hobbit—then went on to study creativity in graduate school at Stanford.

He wrote a book, friend of the devil: A Story of Mental Health, Mistakes, and Self-Forgiveness , about a friend whose decisions took four lives, and the wrenching path of forgiveness and self-forgiveness that followed.

Amber Borowski Johnson
KPCW Community Engagement Manager
See stories by Amber Borowski Johnson