The Curious Case of Haymitch St. Stephen: From Hobbit Living to Wisdom for a Divided World

This interview is a portrait of a life stitched from whimsy and wonder, grief and grace—offering profound insights for our divided world.

Harnessing the early days of social media, Haymitch St. Stephen sparked a viral campaign by dressing as a hobbit—then went on to study creativity in graduate school at Stanford.

He wrote a book, friend of the devil: A Story of Mental Health, Mistakes, and Self-Forgiveness , about a friend whose decisions took four lives, and the wrenching path of forgiveness and self-forgiveness that followed.