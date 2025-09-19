© 2025 KPCW

The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

Recap of "Serve Park City" day of service 2025

By Mitchell Elliott,
Andrea Buchanan
Published September 19, 2025 at 2:25 PM MDT
Karen Marriott and Sara Bueller with an update on Park City's "Serve Park City" day of service 2025. It held on Saturday, September 13. The community-wide event, also known as the 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, featured dozens of volunteer projects across the area.

The second annual event involved nearly 1,200 participants who tackled 35 different service projects with 51 partner organizations. The day began with a free volunteer breakfast in City Park, followed by a moment of remembrance. Most service projects took place from 9:30 a.m. to noon. The event was hosted by Park City Humanitarians, powered by JustServe.org.

