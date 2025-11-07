The Community Campfire | November 7, 2025
- Hear how Midway residents pre-game for their Thanksgiving feasts, by running in the annual 5k Turkey Trot. (4:20)
- Volunteer DJ Jo Neff joins the show to talk about her special segment, “This Day in Music,” and her life outside the KPCW studio. (9:30)
-
Campfire Kids share their thoughts on the world: segment #1 (2:36), segment #2 (19:00) and segment #3 (24:55).
- Local singer-songwriter Rich Wyman joins us for an exclusive interview and in-studio performance. (25:40)