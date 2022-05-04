© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KPCW The Mountain Life Logo
The Mountain Life

The Mountain Life | May 4, 2022

Published May 4, 2022 at 11:17 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
TML 05-04-22

On this week’s episode of The Mountain Life, Lynn Ware Peek and Sarah Ervin, who's covering for Pete Stoughton, speak with (01:42) Five homegrown Park City film makers, now working professionally in the film industry, will present at the 15th annual Filmmakers Showcase on May 12th at the Jim Santy Auditorium.

Then, (26:41) have you ever thought of getting your dog a professional massage? Park City Dog Massage joins the show to talk about this nurturing, niche business, with certified canine massage therapist Linda Fosberg.

Tags

The Mountain Life Filmmakers ShowcaseJim Santy Auditoriumfilm seriesPark City Dog MassageLinda FosbergPark City FilmArthur VeenemaGregory FoltynowiczZeke Cohen
Lynn Ware Peek
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Sarah Ervin
Sarah joined the KPCW team as Development Officer in March 2021 and has been a volunteer DJ since moving to Park City in 2018. A California native, she has spent her entire career in public service, advocacy, and community engagement. Sarah Iives in Pinebrook with her husband Mark, their two children Jack and Sydney, and their two rescue dogs Lola and Butch Cassidy. In addition to fundraising for the station, Sarah is thrilled to continue her weekly DJ shifts on Thursdays from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm.
See stories by Sarah Ervin
Latest Episodes