© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lynda Fosburg

  • Park City Dog Massage
    Relax, rehabilitate and heal your pooch with Park City Dog Massage
    Lynn Ware Peek
    Have you ever thought of getting your dog a professional massage? Park City Dog Massage joins The Mountain Life to talk about this nurturing, niche business, with certified canine massage therapist Lynda Fosburg.
  • TML 05-04-22
    The Mountain Life | May 4, 2022
    Lynn Ware Peek
    On this week’s episode of The Mountain Life, Lynn Ware Peek and Sarah Ervin, who's covering for Pete Stoughton, speak with (01:42) Five homegrown Park City film makers, now working professionally in the film industry, will present at the 15th annual Filmmakers Showcase on May 12th at the Jim Santy Auditorium.Then, (26:41) have you ever thought of getting your dog a professional massage? Park City Dog Massage joins the show to talk about this nurturing, niche business, with certified canine massage therapist Lynda Fosburg.