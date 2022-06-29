The Mountain Life | June 29, 2022
On today's episode of The Mountain Life, Lynn and Pete's guests include: (00:59) Dr. Austin Smith, medical director of the Emergency department at Intermountain Park City Hospital who talks about how his team helps when you get unexpectedly ejected from the seat of your mountain bike. Then (24:49) Babbie McComb, Sofia Mileti, and Mike Wong of Healing Seeds Farms in Peoa discuss a new model for farms that includes medicinal plants, herbs, and activities that nurture health and healing.
