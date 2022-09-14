© 2022 KPCW

The Mountain Life | September 14, 2022

Published September 14, 2022 at 10:30 AM MDT
Today on The Mountain Life, David Wintzer and Lynn Ware Peek’s guests include:

(00:49) Licensed therapist Hilary Kinavey and registered dietician Dana Sturtevant who have written RECLAIMING BODY TRUST: A Path to Healing and Liberation. It is a holistic and powerful framework for accepting and liberating our bodies and ourselves.

Then (27:02), journalist Linda Flanagan joins the show. Her writing on sports has appeared in The Atlantic, Runner's World, and NPR's education site Mind/Shift. She discusses her new book, Take Back the Game: How Money and Mania Are Ruining Kids’ Sports — and Why It Matters. 

David Wintzer
Lynn Ware Peek
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.
