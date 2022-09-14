The Mountain Life | September 14, 2022

Today on The Mountain Life, David Wintzer and Lynn Ware Peek’s guests include:
(00:49) Licensed therapist Hilary Kinavey and registered dietician Dana Sturtevant who have written RECLAIMING BODY TRUST: A Path to Healing and Liberation. It is a holistic and powerful framework for accepting and liberating our bodies and ourselves.
Then (27:02), journalist Linda Flanagan joins the show. Her writing on sports has appeared in The Atlantic, Runner's World, and NPR's education site Mind/Shift. She discusses her new book, Take Back the Game: How Money and Mania Are Ruining Kids’ Sports — and Why It Matters.
