Next Up:
0:00
0:00
The Mountain Life | October 12, 2022

Published October 12, 2022 at 11:53 AM MDT
Today on The Mountain Life, hosts David Wintzer and Lynn Ware Peek speak with:

(1:09 ) One of the youngest survivors of the Holocaust, Tova Friedman, who joins the show to disucss her memoir, The Daughter of Auschwitz, which she believes is more important now than ever in a world in which hatred is growing and surveys show many young people don't even know about the genocide that killed 6 million Jews.

(27:42) Then, authors Albert Ratner and Dr. Michael Roizen, the Chief Wellness Officer at the Cleveland Clinic, join the show. They discusses their book, The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow, in which he offers a look at the surprising new science of longevity.

Lynn Ware Peek
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.
David Wintzer
