The Mountain Life | October 12, 2022

Today on The Mountain Life, hosts David Wintzer and Lynn Ware Peek speak with:
(1:09 ) One of the youngest survivors of the Holocaust, Tova Friedman, who joins the show to disucss her memoir, The Daughter of Auschwitz, which she believes is more important now than ever in a world in which hatred is growing and surveys show many young people don't even know about the genocide that killed 6 million Jews.
