Local physical therapist Heather Jean Deford, founder of Holistic Womb, specializes in pelvic floor, jaw and craniosacral therapy. For 19 years Deford has helped women reverse symptoms of incontinence and pain. (00:00)

Then local resident and founder of Brolly Arts, Amy MacDonald, previews a community discussion on the evaporating Great Salt Lake and how we can help to ensure enough water stays in the lake for its healthy future. (28:26)