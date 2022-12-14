The Mountain Life | December 14, 2022
Kyra Wong, the founder of Pain Free Studio in Park City, is a postural alignment specialist and an accredited exercise therapist trained at the Egoscue Institute. She and her team are offering health for the holidays.
Creative director at the Pantone Color Institute and author of the new book "Deep Color: The Shades That Shape Our Souls," Keith Recker, talks about how color is a powerful force in our lives, a significant influence in visual and verbal communication and on the decisions we make every day.