The Mountain Life | December 14, 2022

By Lynn Ware Peek,
David Wintzer
Published December 14, 2022 at 10:21 AM MST
Pantone Color Institute Creative Director Keith Recker
Keith Recker
Keith Recker | Pantone Color Institute Creative Director

Kyra Wong, the founder of Pain Free Studio in Park City, is a postural alignment specialist and an accredited exercise therapist trained at the Egoscue Institute. She and her team are offering health for the holidays.

Creative director at the Pantone Color Institute and author of the new book "Deep Color: The Shades That Shape Our Souls," Keith Recker, talks about how color is a powerful force in our lives, a significant influence in visual and verbal communication and on the decisions we make every day.

The Mountain Life
