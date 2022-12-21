© 2022 KPCW

The Mountain Life | December 21, 2022

By David Wintzer,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published December 21, 2022 at 10:34 AM MST
Today on The Mountain Life David Wintzer and Lynn Ware Peek's guests include two experts who have built their businesses based on the outdoor pursuits offered in the Wasatch Mountains.

First, Judd Efinger with Park City Teamworks talks about his new book, "The 7 Summits of Winning Teams: Why Some Teams Make it to the Top." 

Then, boot fitter extraordinaire Brian Potempa, who has been in the ski industry for over 30 years, talks about his recently opened shop, The Ski Shoe, in Park City. 

David Wintzer
Lynn Ware Peek
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.
