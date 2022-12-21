The Mountain Life | December 21, 2022

Today on The Mountain Life David Wintzer and Lynn Ware Peek's guests include two experts who have built their businesses based on the outdoor pursuits offered in the Wasatch Mountains.

First, Judd Efinger with Park City Teamworks talks about his new book, "The 7 Summits of Winning Teams: Why Some Teams Make it to the Top."

Then, boot fitter extraordinaire Brian Potempa, who has been in the ski industry for over 30 years, talks about his recently opened shop, The Ski Shoe, in Park City.