The Mountain Life | December 28, 2022

Lynn Ware Peek,
David Wintzer
Published December 28, 2022 at 1:47 PM MST
TML Podacst 12-28-22.png

In the final episode of The Mountain Life 2022, hosts Lynn Ware Peek and David Wintzer look back at some of their favorite interviews of 2022.

Dr. Temple Grandin, an author, academic, and animal behaviorist. Grandin is a prominent proponent for the humane treatment of livestock for slaughter and a proponent for the autism world. She discusses her book, "Visual Thinking: The Hidden Gifts of People Who Think in Pictures, Patterns, and Abstractions."

Then, best-selling author Nathalia Holt who has written a book about five female spies during and after World War II: "Wise Gals: The Spies Who Built the CIA and Changed the Future of Espionage."

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.
David Wintzer
