The Mountain Life | December 28, 2022

In the final episode of The Mountain Life 2022, hosts Lynn Ware Peek and David Wintzer look back at some of their favorite interviews of 2022.

Dr. Temple Grandin, an author, academic, and animal behaviorist. Grandin is a prominent proponent for the humane treatment of livestock for slaughter and a proponent for the autism world. She discusses her book, "Visual Thinking: The Hidden Gifts of People Who Think in Pictures, Patterns, and Abstractions."

Then, best-selling author Nathalia Holt who has written a book about five female spies during and after World War II: "Wise Gals: The Spies Who Built the CIA and Changed the Future of Espionage."

