The Mountain Life | January 4, 2023

By David Wintzer,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published January 4, 2023 at 3:15 PM MST
Mental health in young people
Mental health

Dacher Keltner, an expert in human emotions, presents his new book, "Awe: The New Science of Everyday Wonder and How It Can Transform Your Life." It's an investigation and deeply personal inquiry into this elusive state.

Then Park City local Kay Whiting Harrison shares her story about surviving a suicide attempt to achieve her goal of giving hope and saving lives. She writes about her experience in, "Lived to Tell: Thriving After Suicide Attempt."

The Mountain Life Mental Health
