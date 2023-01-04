The Mountain Life | January 4, 2023

Dacher Keltner, an expert in human emotions, presents his new book, "Awe: The New Science of Everyday Wonder and How It Can Transform Your Life." It's an investigation and deeply personal inquiry into this elusive state.

Then Park City local Kay Whiting Harrison shares her story about surviving a suicide attempt to achieve her goal of giving hope and saving lives. She writes about her experience in, "Lived to Tell: Thriving After Suicide Attempt."