The Mountain Life | January 11, 2023

Dr. Anna Lembke discusses her book, "Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence." She shares how we can recharge our natural dopamine release by cutting out the unhealthy external search for dopamine.

Then, Park City resident Dr. Bob Barrali, a board-certified emergency physician who transitioned into integrative medicine, shares why he founded Journease, a therapy clinic in Salt Lake City specializing in ketamine-assisted therapy.