The Mountain Life | January 11, 2023

By Lynn Ware Peek,
David Wintzer
Published January 11, 2023 at 10:11 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Dopamine and the brain.
GJLP
/
Science Source
Dopamine and the brain.

Dr. Anna Lembke discusses her book, "Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence." She shares how we can recharge our natural dopamine release by cutting out the unhealthy external search for dopamine.

Then, Park City resident Dr. Bob Barrali, a board-certified emergency physician who transitioned into integrative medicine, shares why he founded Journease, a therapy clinic in Salt Lake City specializing in ketamine-assisted therapy.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW's Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
David Wintzer
See stories by David Wintzer
