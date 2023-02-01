The Mountain Life | February 1, 2023

First, essayist and biographer for the Dalai Lama, Pico Iyer, talks about how to find what truly fills a person with happiness. His new book is, “The Half Known Life: In Search of Paradise.”

Then, Vincent Tolman who was pronounced dead in 2003 and put in a body bag when a paramedic broke protocol to try, and succeed, to revive him. He tells his story on the 20th anniversary of his afterlife experience in a new book, "The Light After Death: My Journey To Heaven and Back."