KPCW The Mountain Life Logo
The Mountain Life

The Mountain Life | February 1, 2023

By David Wintzer,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published February 1, 2023 at 12:59 PM MST
Flanked by Buddhist monks, the Dalai Lama greets visitors at a prayer ceremony at his monastery in Dharamsala, India.
NPR
First, essayist and biographer for the Dalai Lama, Pico Iyer, talks about how to find what truly fills a person with happiness. His new book is, “The Half Known Life: In Search of Paradise.”

Then, Vincent Tolman who was pronounced dead in 2003 and put in a body bag when a paramedic broke protocol to try, and succeed, to revive him. He tells his story on the 20th anniversary of his afterlife experience in a new book, "The Light After Death: My Journey To Heaven and Back."

The Mountain Life
