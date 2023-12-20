© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KPCW The Mountain Life Logo
The Mountain Life

The Mountain Life | December 20, 2023

By Lynn Ware Peek,
David Wintzer
Published December 20, 2023 at 1:48 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

Writer and sociologist Clayton J. Szczech discusses the oldest distilled spirit in America: tequila. Since moving to Mexico in 2006, he’s become a passionate advocate for the craft, quality, and tradition of this beverage from the blue agave plant. (0:53)

Then, child psychiatrist Dr. Catherine McCarthy explores her new book, "Raising a Kid Who Can: Simple Strategies to Build a Lifetime of Adaptability and Emotional Strength." It’s a new approach to parenting that presents 10 essential principles for raising emotionally strong and resilient children. (27:35)

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
David Wintzer
The Mountain Life Co-Host
See stories by David Wintzer