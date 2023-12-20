The Mountain Life | December 20, 2023

Writer and sociologist Clayton J. Szczech discusses the oldest distilled spirit in America: tequila. Since moving to Mexico in 2006, he’s become a passionate advocate for the craft, quality, and tradition of this beverage from the blue agave plant. (0:53)

Then, child psychiatrist Dr. Catherine McCarthy explores her new book, "Raising a Kid Who Can: Simple Strategies to Build a Lifetime of Adaptability and Emotional Strength." It’s a new approach to parenting that presents 10 essential principles for raising emotionally strong and resilient children. (27:35)