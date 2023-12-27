© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KPCW The Mountain Life Logo
The Mountain Life

The Mountain Life | December 27, 2023

By Lynn Ware Peek,
David Wintzer
Published December 27, 2023 at 11:13 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

Olympic legend and local orthopedic specialist Dr. Eric Heiden and a new addition to his team at Heiden Orthopedics, Dr Daniel Mangiapani who specializes in the knee, hip, and shoulder, joins the show! (00:00)

Then, what is the 100-year athlete? It’s just like it sounds, creating the longevity and health to be an athlete for 100 years! We welcome Ben Van Treese and Rich Ellis, of Off the Mountain, where they train people for life-changing mountain adventures and have just kicked off the 100-year athlete program. (27:55)

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
David Wintzer
The Mountain Life Co-Host
See stories by David Wintzer