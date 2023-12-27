The Mountain Life | December 27, 2023

Olympic legend and local orthopedic specialist Dr. Eric Heiden and a new addition to his team at Heiden Orthopedics, Dr Daniel Mangiapani who specializes in the knee, hip, and shoulder, joins the show! (00:00)

Then, what is the 100-year athlete? It’s just like it sounds, creating the longevity and health to be an athlete for 100 years! We welcome Ben Van Treese and Rich Ellis, of Off the Mountain, where they train people for life-changing mountain adventures and have just kicked off the 100-year athlete program. (27:55)