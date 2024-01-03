© 2024 KPCW

The Mountain Life

The Mountain Life | January 3, 2024

By Lynn Ware Peek,
David Wintzer
Published January 3, 2024 at 3:47 PM MST
Salt Lake resident and ultra runner Charli McKee tells how she climbed, skied, ran, or hiked every named peak in Salt Lake County in 9 months and 21 days in 2023. (0:45)

Then, Gnarly Nutrition talks about science-based nutrition. Shannon O'Grady, PhD in biology leads the way along with John Perry, head of marketing. They talk electrolytes, creatine, branch chain amino acids, and why more serious and not-so-serious athletes are using their products. (28:03)

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
David Wintzer
The Mountain Life Co-Host
