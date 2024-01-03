The Mountain Life | January 3, 2024

Salt Lake resident and ultra runner Charli McKee tells how she climbed, skied, ran, or hiked every named peak in Salt Lake County in 9 months and 21 days in 2023. (0:45)

Then, Gnarly Nutrition talks about science-based nutrition. Shannon O'Grady, PhD in biology leads the way along with John Perry, head of marketing. They talk electrolytes, creatine, branch chain amino acids, and why more serious and not-so-serious athletes are using their products. (28:03)

