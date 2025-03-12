The Mountain Life | March 12, 2025 By Mary Beth Maziarz, Lynn Ware Peek Published March 12, 2025 at 12:46 PM MDT Listen • 49:04 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify RSS TuneIn KPCW Veteran educator Dr. Mort Sherman and accomplished musician and educator Sara Sherman discuss how music can be integrated in our daily lives in a more conscious and purposeful way. (1:33)Then, Avanto Spa owners Cayden Ottley and Phillippe Mousques highlight the benefits of "Contrast Therapy," a method of temperature-based water therapy. (25:02)