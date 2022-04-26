© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
this_green_earth.jpg
This Green Earth

This Green Earth | Apr. 26, 2022

Published April 26, 2022 at 12:45 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
TGE 04-26-22

Nell Larson and Chris Cherniak are the hosts of This Green Earth. This week, (01:58) in celebration of International Dark Sky Week, Paul Ricketts, director of University of Utah's South Physics Observatory, will come on to speak about Utah's upcoming Dark Sky Week events, including telescope workshops and a Star party.

Then, they will be speaking with (24:21) Yale University lecturer Wake Smith, who teaches a world-leading course on the topic of Climate Mitigation. The course syllabus forms the basis of his new book, Pandora's Toolbox: The Hopes and Hazards of Climate Intervention.

Tune into This Green Earth every Tuesday at 9am here on KPCW Park City.

Tags

This Green Earth Yale UniversityClimate ChangeWake SmithClimate MitigationUniversity of UtahDark SkyPaul RickettsInternational Dark Sky Week
Nell Larson
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Nell Larson
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Chris Cherniak
Latest Episodes