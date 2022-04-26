Nell Larson and Chris Cherniak are the hosts of This Green Earth. This week, (01:58) in celebration of International Dark Sky Week, Paul Ricketts, director of University of Utah's South Physics Observatory, will come on to speak about Utah's upcoming Dark Sky Week events, including telescope workshops and a Star party.Then, they will be speaking with (24:21) Yale University lecturer Wake Smith, who teaches a world-leading course on the topic of Climate Mitigation. The course syllabus forms the basis of his new book, Pandora's Toolbox: The Hopes and Hazards of Climate Intervention.

Listen • 51:29