© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
this_green_earth.jpg
This Green Earth

This Green Earth | August 2, 2022

Published August 2, 2022 at 12:41 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
TGE 08-02-22.png

In this episode of This Green Earth, (01:51) Marc Peterson with Citizens Climate Lobby comes on the show to answer the question: What will it Take to reduce global warming and how are we already moving in the right direction? He'll also help explain the details of the $370 billion climate and tax package recently passed by the Senate.

Then, (27:49) Andrea Walker, Salt Lake County Director for Agriculture and Natural Resources brings us the buzz on bees. She’ll talk about everything from honey bee biology to the Utah bee keeping community.

Tags

This Green Earth Citizens Climate LobbyMarc PetersonGlobal WarmingAndree WalkerBeekeepingBiology
Nell Larson
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Nell Larson
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Chris Cherniak
Latest Episodes