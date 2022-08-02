Andree Walker

In this episode of This Green Earth, (01:51) Marc Peterson with Citizens Climate Lobby comes on the show to answer the question: What will it Take to reduce global warming and how are we already moving in the right direction? He'll also help explain the details of the $370 billion climate and tax package recently passed by the Senate.Then, (27:49) Andrea Walker, Salt Lake County Director for Agriculture and Natural Resources brings us the buzz on bees. She’ll talk about everything from honey bee biology to the Utah bee keeping community.

Listen • 52:03