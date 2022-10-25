© 2022 KPCW

This Green Earth

This Green Earth | October 25, 2022

Published October 25, 2022 at 2:42 PM MDT
Arctic National Wildlife Refuge

This Green Earth hosts Nell and Chris speak with authors Lucy Cooke and Laura Martin, as well as professor and conservationist, Joel Berger.

Lucy Cooke, a New York Times best-selling author, National Geographic explorer and award-winning documentary filmmaker discuss her book, BITCH: On the female of the species. This book introduces its readers to a cast of incredible female animals and the scientists who study them. (01:24)

Laura Martin, an environmental historian, talks about her latest book, Wild by Design. Martin explores how naturalness can be cultivated rather than found, providing us with seeds of hope in an age of climate despair. (24:54)

Joel Berger, a long-time senior scientist with the Wildlife Conservation Society and research associate for the Smithsonian Institution, discusses wildlife behavior changes in a warming world. (40:04)

This Green Earth Lucy CookeLaura MartinJoel BergerNational GeographicWildlifeConservation
Nell Larson
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
