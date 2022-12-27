This Green Earth | December 27, 2022

Jason Mark, Editor of Sierra Magazine provides a summary of the year’s most important stories regarding the environment. From the Inflation Reduction Act to the U.S. supreme court to why our global consumption went up along with our installation of renewables. It’s a roundup of the good, the bad, and the inspiring from the year that was.
Park City Community Foundation’s Executive Director, Joel Zarrow and Vice President of Equity & Impact Diego Zegarra joins the show to discuss the Park City Climate Fund, its purpose and impact on our community and beyond. Since its inception, The Fund has awarded more than half a million dollars to organizations mitigating climate change in Summit County.