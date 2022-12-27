© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
this_green_earth.jpg
This Green Earth

Discussion of the Park City Community Foundation's Park City Climate Fund

By Chris Cherniak,
Claire Wiley
Published December 27, 2022 at 1:01 PM MST
PCCF Climate Fund Logo.png

Park City Community Foundation’s Executive Director, Joel Zarrow and Vice President of Equity & Impact
Diego Zegarra joins the show to discuss the Park City Climate Fund, its purpose and impact on our community and beyond. Since its inception, The Fund has awarded more than half a million dollars to organizations mitigating climate change in Summit County.

The Park City Climate Fund provides a critical piece of the puzzle by ensuring we have the resources in place to implement climate solutions to reach net zero emissions. Specifically, these solutions include: reducing emissions, supporting natural land sinks, and empowering public and private entities with information to work in concert toward our community’s goal of becoming Net Zero by 2030.

This Green Earth
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Chris Cherniak
Claire Wiley
Claire is the Producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesday's 10am- 3pm
See stories by Claire Wiley
Related Content