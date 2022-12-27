Discussion of the Park City Community Foundation's Park City Climate Fund

Park City Community Foundation’s Executive Director, Joel Zarrow and Vice President of Equity & Impact

Diego Zegarra joins the show to discuss the Park City Climate Fund, its purpose and impact on our community and beyond. Since its inception, The Fund has awarded more than half a million dollars to organizations mitigating climate change in Summit County.

The Park City Climate Fund provides a critical piece of the puzzle by ensuring we have the resources in place to implement climate solutions to reach net zero emissions. Specifically, these solutions include: reducing emissions, supporting natural land sinks, and empowering public and private entities with information to work in concert toward our community’s goal of becoming Net Zero by 2030.

