This Green Earth | September 23, 2025 By Chris Cherniak, Claire Wiley Published September 23, 2025 at 12:58 PM MDT Listen • 50:13 Author, conservationist and Utah resident, Brooke Williams, talks about his life of adventure and wilderness exploration and his new book, "Encountering Dragonfly." (01:12)Dr. Tom Smith from Brigham Young University's Wildlife and Wildlands Conservation Program shares more on Utah's Rocky Mountain big horn sheep and efforts to keep the population thriving. (24:37)