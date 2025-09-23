How Utah’s Rocky Mountain big horn sheep made a comeback

Dr. Tom Smith works with Brigham Young University's Wildlife and Wildlands Conservation Program. Dr. Smith has extensive experience researching three species of North American bears and mountain sheep.

He brings his expertise to Utah’s Rocky Mountain big horn sheep and efforts to keep the population thriving. Once completely eradicated, Utah's Rocky Mountain big horn sheep have made a comeback and Smith covers everything from their history to their biology and ecological benefits.

Dr. Smith will present a guest lecture during the Sundance Tree Room Series on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025.

