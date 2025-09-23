© 2025 KPCW

This Green Earth podcast title card.
This Green Earth

How Utah’s Rocky Mountain big horn sheep made a comeback

By Claire Wiley,
Chris Cherniak
Published September 23, 2025 at 12:51 PM MDT
Big Horn Sheep on a rock
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
Big Horn Sheep on a rock

Dr. Tom Smith works with Brigham Young University's Wildlife and Wildlands Conservation Program. Dr. Smith has extensive experience researching three species of North American bears and mountain sheep.

He brings his expertise to Utah’s Rocky Mountain big horn sheep and efforts to keep the population thriving. Once completely eradicated, Utah's Rocky Mountain big horn sheep have made a comeback and Smith covers everything from their history to their biology and ecological benefits.

Dr. Smith will present a guest lecture during the Sundance Tree Room Series on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025.

Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth
Chris is the co-host of "This Green Earth", a weekly radio show covering environmental news and issues.
