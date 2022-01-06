Radon testing is recommended for every household

Radon gas occurs naturally in soil and rock and can seep into homes. January is National Radon Action Month. Utah Department of Environmental Quality Radon Coordinator Eleanor Divvers said all homeowners should check for radon gas in living spaces.

"Radon is a gas that gets into our home. It is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas that is ultimately a silent killer, and the very best way to know if you have it is to test your home."

She said that because the health risk is lung cancer, her agency recommends testing every 2 to 5 years in the winter months.

"In the winter months, we see higher levels - elevated levels of radon gas - because when the ground is frozen, the radon will go the path of least resistance, which is up through your home."

Divvers urged people to use a certified radon gas mitigation service to address radon if it’s detected.

"We have a list of certified radon mitigators and it's on our website again and it's critical to only use the certified mitigator and they can come

out and for about $1,400 they will install a radon-reduction system and it lowers that radon level in your home."

She said $1,400 is a typical charge for a home under 4,000 square feet, with larger homes costing more. Getting rid of radon is an involved process but doesn’t affect a home’s interior.

"Because the radon is in the soil and the rock, we're able to drill a hole in the slab, in the cement slab of the home and then pull the rock and the soil out right underneath where that hole is. And then, through a fan and PVC pipe, we're able to pull that radon out. So, it's not getting in the inner workings of the home."

Go to radon.utah.gov to order an $11 radon test kit. Wasatch and Summit County health departments also sell radon test kits for $10.