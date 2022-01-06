© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News

Radon testing is recommended for every household

KPCW | By Carolyn Murray
Published January 6, 2022 at 1:17 PM MST
Utah.gov Radon Coalition.PNG
Utah.gov
/

Radon gas is the leading cause of lung cancer after smoking.

Radon gas occurs naturally in soil and rock and can seep into homes. January is National Radon Action Month. Utah Department of Environmental Quality Radon Coordinator Eleanor Divvers said all homeowners should check for radon gas in living spaces.

"Radon is a gas that gets into our home. It is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas that is ultimately a silent killer, and the very best way to know if you have it is to test your home."

She said that because the health risk is lung cancer, her agency recommends testing every 2 to 5 years in the winter months.

"In the winter months, we see higher levels - elevated levels of radon gas - because when the ground is frozen, the radon will go the path of least resistance, which is up through your home."

Divvers urged people to use a certified radon gas mitigation service to address radon if it’s detected.

"We have a list of certified radon mitigators and it's on our website again and it's critical to only use the certified mitigator and they can come
out and for about $1,400 they will install a radon-reduction system and it lowers that radon level in your home."

She said $1,400 is a typical charge for a home under 4,000 square feet, with larger homes costing more. Getting rid of radon is an involved process but doesn’t affect a home’s interior.

"Because the radon is in the soil and the rock, we're able to drill a hole in the slab, in the cement slab of the home and then pull the rock and the soil out right underneath where that hole is. And then, through a fan and PVC pipe, we're able to pull that radon out. So, it's not getting in the inner workings of the home."

Go to radon.utah.gov to order an $11 radon test kit. Wasatch and Summit County health departments also sell radon test kits for $10.

Regional News
Carolyn Murray
KPCW reporter Carolyn Murray covers Summit and Wasatch County School Districts. She also reports on wildlife and environmental stories, along with breaking news. Carolyn has been in town since the mid ‘80s and raised two daughters in Park City.
See stories by Carolyn Murray