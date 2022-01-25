National Ability Center hosts Paralympic World Cup Alpine race next month; volunteers wanted

The National Ability Center (NAC) seeks to empower all abilities through sports. Its mission is to build self-esteem, confidence, and life-long skills through participation in recreational and educational programs.

The Huntsman Cup – AN Olympic qualifying race for the Beijing Paralympic Games - is returning to Park City. The event is hosted by the NAC.

NAC Director of Development Carey Cusimano said the NAC needs volunteers to help with the event. The World Para Alpine Ski Race is taking place at Park City Mountain Resort on February 8, 9, and 10.



'You'll come to watch these fantastic athletes from around the country compete. Obviously, it's an Olympic year. So, an exciting race for our competitors of NEC competitors and those beyond. And so, we'd love to have members of the community volunteer, we need a lot of support out on the hill for events you don't have to do a lot of training with so it's a great way to get involved."

People interested in volunteering can go to discovernac.org and sign up to help with timing, slipping the racecourse, or other activities.

That’s not the only big event on the calendar.

The Red, White, and Snow gala weekend is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the NAC – this year it’s scheduled for March 3, 4, and 5. Cusimano said the weekend will offer a range of experiences.

"So, Thursday kicks off with Andy can taste wine from 32 different vintners and fantastic hors devours from Stein Eriksen Lodge. And then, on Friday, March 4, we have wine on the mountain at St. Regis. So, put on your retro ski wear, ski into St. Regis, and enjoy the fantastic fare, and we always do a fun costume contest out there on the deck of St. Regis."

The Vintner dinner happens Friday night at some 30 locations, including private homes and restaurants around Park City.

"We pair a catered chef with a fantastic winery, and then you get to experience the dinner, and then we have a member of the NAC come out to speak about our mission."

Red, White, and Snow wraps up on Saturday evening with the gala and auction's main event in the Montage Ballroom.

"The main event is sold out, but there is the opportunity to participate in the library dinner and the after-party."

Available tickets are online at discovernac.org.