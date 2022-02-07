Summit County planning commissions to review a cemetery and Cedar Crest Overlay at upcoming meetings

At its meeting Tuesday, the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission will consider a private cemetery for Temple Har Shalom. Summit County Development Director Pat Putt says the temple is proposing 300 burial sites and a columbarium, which is a structure that can hold cremated remains.

Putt says the application has gone through an extensive review, given that there are a number of easements on the property, including wetlands, a stream corridor. The plan was also reviewed by the health department to ensure that it’s compliant with state health regulations. The staff recommendation he says is for approval.

“One of the conditions that we're forwarding based on recommendations from the health department,” Putt said, “would be all the burials would require a concrete burial vault just to make sure that there aren't any issues associated with that.”

As for plans for a public cemetery within the Snyderville basin, he says there haven’t been any additional discussions since one was suggested for the open space on west side of SR 224, below the Utah Olympic Park.

“Hopefully in the near future, because again, it's been something that's been talked about for a long time, and we are running out of potential spaces,” he said.

The planning commission is also set to subdivide the 125 acres east of U.S. 40 and to the south of Home Depot. The entire parcel purchased from the Gilmore family is 480 acres. 125 acres of that was set aside by the county council for potential development, which will be subdivided into seven lots to be used, by Basin Recreation, Mountain Regional Water District, Summit County Public Works, and High Valley Transit.

“What we do know is on one eight acre parcel - we're calling it lot three - High Valley Transit is proposing to build their maintenance facilities, ” Putt said. “It's going to include a bus barn maintenance facility and is going to include administrative functions. Tuesday night will be an introduction both to the plat and to the High Valley Transit facility. We want to be able to make sure that we get the planning commission totally up to speed on what's being proposed out there. Again, work session no public hearing. We will be coming back at the next meeting on February 22, for a public hearing on that.”

And coming up at the February 17th East Side planning commission meeting, the public will get an update on the current land plan that a subcommittee has been working on for the Cedar Crest Villager overlay. This is for about 1,000 acres near Hoytsville. Putt says this will be the first of what will likely be may public hearings. No action is being taken.

“This is an opportunity for the public to come in and review the plan that's been forwarded and again, it's not a zoning map, Putt explained. “It's not a detailed master plan that's going to be showing specifically where streets are and lot configurations but what it's going to begin to show is where does the land planning committee see the developable areas where they're located, what types of uses would be in those areas. It will indicate a couple of potential access points off of Interstate 80 -- Creamery Lane and then another potential location. But we want to be able to get back and allow the adjacent property owners, the neighboring residents, to give us some feedback before we proceed with the next steps, which is taking a deeper dive and detail into specific densities and infrastructure and the fine grain circulation. That's all to come.”

Putt also noted that at the next COG – or Council of Government - meeting, on February 15th, they'll be discussing regional transportation and look at a couple of potential new tools, including code amendments that would allow for more specific noticing by the county to municipalities to alert them of applications within their annexation planning areas.