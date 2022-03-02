Park City man "moving on" from financial fraud settlement, running for school board

Park City School District seat four is held by Kara Hendrickson, and represents all of Jeremy Ranch, Moose Hollow, Kimball Canyon, Bitner, and Silver Creek. Hendrickson said last week she won’t seek a second term.

Jeremy Ranch resident Edward Panos has filed to run for Hendrickson’s seat.

According to his Linked in site, Panos is the founder and finance consultant with Park City Capital, LLC. His professional background includes being charged by the federal Securities and Exchange Commission in 2016 with defrauding investors and orchestrating a shell company factory.

The SEC's complaint was filed in federal court in the District of Columbia. It also alleged that, on at least one occasion, Panos exploited inexperienced college students to execute a sham private offering to further his scheme.

Without admitting or denying the allegations, Panos settled the case by paying a $3.2 million fine. He is permanently barred from holding executive officer positions in penny stock public companies.

Panos said he settled with the SEC because he felt it was the best business decision and he wanted to move on with his life.

“So, I was involved in publicly traded companies and financing them over the last 25 years, you know, one out of I think 20 companies where the CEO went sideways, and I was involved in his company, and then the SEC got involved. And I fought them off for three years and then made a business decision to settle with them. Or I could have gone on fighting with them. You know, they came after my wife too, which I thought was unfair.”

Panos is a newcomer to politics and said he is a little nervous about running for office, but being a parent qualifies him to take on the challenge.

“I have kids in school; I have two daughters. I have a 12-year-old at Ecker, and I have a 15-year-old at Treasure, and that hits home. I want to volunteer and do good and in places that I feel make a difference and not only for other kids and families but for my own.”

Panos is from Utah and has lived in Park City for about nine years. He said he doesn’t have much volunteer community service experience.

“This will be my first shot at volunteering for a position or putting my hat in the ring. Besides, I used to volunteer at the Christian Center on Wednesdays in the grocery store.”

He said living in other states has provided exposure to different viewpoints. He said he brings a fresh set of eyes and a belief in transparent communication.

“So that everybody can have a voice in this community and that voice is respected and understood. I'm bringing the experience that I've endured over the years being a businessperson. Hopefully, I can help, and I can listen, and I can add, you know, add a positive twist to our community.”

Panos is thus far running unopposed.

Board President Erin Grady represents district five, which includes Summit Park and all Pinebrook neighborhoods. Grady has not responded to requests about whether she’ll seek re-election. No one else has filed for Grady’s seat.

The filing window closes Friday at 5 pm.