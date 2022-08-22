I-80 Eastbound shutdown near Coalville results in arrest

West Jordan police contacted Utah Highway Patrol to assist in a traffic stop near the Coalville exit on I-80 around 6 p.m.

Public Information Officer Alondra Zavala said the department received a tip on a triple homicide that occurred about a month ago. The suspect was stopped without incident and arrested on unrelated charges.

Utah Highway Patrol assisted West Jordan Police officers with the stop, which closed the highway for about seven minutes.

UHP prepared to use tire spikes if necessary. According to Highway Patrolman Lieutenant Randall Richey, UHP did not end up deploying the spikes during the traffic stop.