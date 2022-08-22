© 2022 KPCW

Regional News

I-80 Eastbound shutdown near Coalville results in arrest

KPCW | By Carolyn Murray
Published August 22, 2022 at 3:25 PM MDT
West Jordan Police shut down I-80 in Summit County Thursday evening, looking for a homicide suspect.

West Jordan police contacted Utah Highway Patrol to assist in a traffic stop near the Coalville exit on I-80 around 6 p.m.

Public Information Officer Alondra Zavala said the department received a tip on a triple homicide that occurred about a month ago. The suspect was stopped without incident and arrested on unrelated charges.

Utah Highway Patrol assisted West Jordan Police officers with the stop, which closed the highway for about seven minutes.

UHP prepared to use tire spikes if necessary. According to Highway Patrolman Lieutenant Randall Richey, UHP did not end up deploying the spikes during the traffic stop.

Carolyn Murray
KPCW reporter Carolyn Murray covers Summit and Wasatch County School Districts. She also reports on wildlife and environmental stories, along with breaking news. Carolyn has been in town since the mid ‘80s and raised two daughters in Park City.
