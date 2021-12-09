Timothy Jorgensen author of Spark: The Life of Electricity and the Electricity of Life | Dec. 9, 2021
Published December 9, 2021 at 12:02 PM MST
In this episode of Cool Science Radio author Timothy Jorgensen will discuss the wild world of the electricity coursing through our bodies as he presents his new book,Spark: The Life of Electricity and the Electricity of Life . When we think of electricity, we don't often consider its essential role in the body and how it is central to life itself. Jorgensen, an author and a professor in the Departments of Radiation Medicine at Georgetown University, shares his biological view of electricity with tales from Benjamin Franklin to Elon Musk.
John's curiosity with science and technology began at the age of 7 with the country's space program. With a subscription his parents gave him to Popular Science and Popular Mechanics along with other periodicals and Walter Cronkite's evening broadcast he studied everything space. He followed the lives of America's test pilots and astronauts who piloted Mercury, Gemini and Apollo spacecraft. His curiosity in how things were built led him to dismantling the family's window fan, toaster and lawnmower. Taking apart things was easy. Putting them back together, well, not so much. John grew up in New York state and Massachusetts with 2 brothers and 2 sisters. He received a BA in Economics and Sociology from the University of Maryland.
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.