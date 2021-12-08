In this episode of Cool Science Radio author Timothy Jorgensen will discuss the wild world of the electricity coursing through our bodies as he presents his new book, Spark: The Life of Electricity and the Electricity of Life . When we think of electricity, we don't often consider its essential role in the body and how it is central to life itself. Jorgensen, an author and a professor in the Departments of Radiation Medicine at Georgetown University, shares his biological view of electricity with tales from Benjamin Franklin to Elon Musk.

