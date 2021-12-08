© 2022 KPCW

Spark: The Life of Electricity and the Electricity of Life

  • Spark The Life of Electricity and the Electricity of Life .png
    Public Affairs
    Timothy Jorgensen author of Spark: The Life of Electricity and the Electricity of Life | Dec. 9, 2021
    John Wells
    ,
    In this episode of Cool Science Radio author Timothy Jorgensen will discuss the wild world of the electricity coursing through our bodies as he presents his new book, Spark: The Life of Electricity and the Electricity of Life . When we think of electricity, we don't often consider its essential role in the body and how it is central to life itself. Jorgensen, an author and a professor in the Departments of Radiation Medicine at Georgetown University, shares his biological view of electricity with tales from Benjamin Franklin to Elon Musk.
  • cool_science.jpg
    Public Affairs
    Cool Science Radio | Dec. 9, 2021
    John Wells
    ,
    Author of The Stickler’s Guide to Science in the Age of Misinformation R. Philip Bouchard ( 1:58) , paleontologist, anatomist and National Geographic Explorer Nizar Ibrahim ( 22:36) and Timothy Jorgensen ( 29:28) author of Spark: The Life of Electricity and the Electricity of Life join today's show.