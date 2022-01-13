Project Scientist for NASA’s Lucy mission Dr. Keith Noll | January 13, 2022
Published January 13, 2022 at 10:24 AM MST
In this episode of Cool Science Radio the guest is Dr. Keith Noll who is the Project Scientist for NASA’s Lucy mission. Lucy is a space probe on a twelve-year journey to eight different Jupiter Trojan asteroids. On October 16, 2021 NASA’s space probe LUCY successfully launched from the Kennedy Space Center. Dr. Noll gives John and Lynn the latest updates on the mission.
