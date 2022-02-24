Author Annabel Streets | 52 Ways to Walk : The Surprising Science of Walking for Wellness and Joy, One Week at a Time |February 24, 2022
Published February 24, 2022 at 12:23 PM MST
In this epidsode of Cool Science Radio Lynn speaks with Annabel Streets. Annabel Streets is an award-winning author of both narrative and practical nonfiction. She talks about her latest book 52 Ways to Walk:THE SURPRISING SCIENCE OF WALKING FOR WELLNESS AND JOY, ONE WEEK AT A TIME. In the book she translates the scientific evidence behind the benefits of walking into everyday language and offers insights on the how, where, when and why of walking more productively. Along the way she reveals how walking will help us boost vision, reduce anxiety, improve memory, build muscle, spark curiosity, improve immunity, burn more calories, sleep better and much more.
