Cool Science Radio

Author Annabel Streets | 52 Ways to Walk : The Surprising Science of Walking for Wellness and Joy, One Week at a Time |February 24, 2022

Published February 24, 2022 at 12:23 PM MST
In this epidsode of Cool Science Radio Lynn speaks with Annabel Streets. Annabel Streets is an award-winning author of both narrative and practical nonfiction. She talks about her latest book 52 Ways to Walk:THE SURPRISING SCIENCE OF WALKING FOR WELLNESS AND JOY, ONE WEEK AT A TIME. In the book she translates the scientific evidence behind the benefits of walking into everyday language and offers insights on the how, where, when and why of walking more productively. Along the way she reveals how walking will help us boost vision, reduce anxiety, improve memory, build muscle, spark curiosity, improve immunity, burn more calories, sleep better and much more.

Cool Science Radio Annabel Streets52 Ways to Walk:THE SURPRISING SCIENCE OF WALKING FOR WELLNESS AND JOY, ONE WEEK AT A TIME
John Wells
John's curiosity with science and technology began at the age of 7 with the country's space program. With a subscription his parents gave him to Popular Science and Popular Mechanics along with other periodicals and Walter Cronkite's evening broadcast he studied everything space. He followed the lives of America's test pilots and astronauts who piloted Mercury, Gemini and Apollo spacecraft. His curiosity in how things were built led him to dismantling the family's window fan, toaster and lawnmower. Taking apart things was easy. Putting them back together, well, not so much. John grew up in New York state and Massachusetts with 2 brothers and 2 sisters. He received a BA in Economics and Sociology from the University of Maryland.
Lynn Ware Peek
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.
