Cool Science Radio

NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft ( DART )

Published September 29, 2022 at 12:07 PM MDT
DART’s Final Images Prior to Impact

Cool Science Radio's update on a story John and Lynn have been reporting on for the last 2 years…DART is the acronym…and it stands for NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft.

DART was intentionally smashed into the asteroid Dimorphos this past Monday, September 26th, after a 10 month journey to track and intercept the asteroid. The mission, which was launched in November last year, demonstrates a way for humanity to protect itself from asteroids. While Dimorphos itself had not been on course to crash into Earth, the mission demonstrates NASA’s ability to deflect similar asteroids in the future. NASA administrator Bill Nelson called the mission an “unprecedented success for planetary defense.”The next step is to study the asteroid using telescopes on Earth to confirm that DART’s impact altered the its orbit. Cool Science Radio will continue to monitor the DART program. This is the livestream video of DART’s final seconds before crashing into Dimorphos 6.8 million miles away.

Cool Science Radio NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft (DART)
John Wells
John's curiosity with science and technology began at the age of 7 with the country's space program. With a subscription his parents gave him to Popular Science and Popular Mechanics along with other periodicals and Walter Cronkite's evening broadcast he studied everything space. He followed the lives of America's test pilots and astronauts who piloted Mercury, Gemini and Apollo spacecraft. His curiosity in how things were built led him to dismantling the family's window fan, toaster and lawnmower. Taking apart things was easy. Putting them back together, well, not so much. John grew up in New York state and Massachusetts with 2 brothers and 2 sisters. He received a BA in Economics and Sociology from the University of Maryland.
Lynn Ware Peek
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.
