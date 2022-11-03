Local Park City author getting kids into the cosmos with new book

Many of us can recall a time that we got turned onto space. Whether a shooting star streaked across the sky or we got to see a spaceship launched during the Gemini or Apollo missions or perhaps we looked through a powerful telescope.

Local Park City resident and author Eric Garen has written a book called "Poems of the Planets" for young people interested in the cosmos.

You can find "Poems of the Planets" locally at Dolly's Bookstore or JW Allen and Sons in Park City.