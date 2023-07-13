© 2023 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

From astrophysicist to swimsuit model, Sarafina El-Badry Nance says scientists come in all types of packages

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Katie Mullaly
Published July 13, 2023 at 1:47 PM MDT
Serry Park
/

As a child, Sarafina El-Badry Nance spent nearly every evening with her father gazing up at the flickering stars and pondering the secrets held by the night sky. She dreamt of becoming an astronomer from the age of five, but it wasn’t long before she was told—in ways both subtle and explicit—that girls just aren’t cut out for math and science. In her debut memoir, "Starstruck: A Memoir of Finding Light in the Dark," Egyptian-American astrophysicist Sarafina El-Badry Nance shares how she boldly carved out a place in the field of astrophysics, grounding herself in a lifelong love of the stars to face life’s inevitable challenges and embrace the unknown.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
