The Solar Eclipse has fascinated humankind for eons: from mythology, to omens, to turning points in fictional literature. Today, this perfect meeting of the sun, moon, and Earth continues to capture our attention. To tell us more about this Annular Eclipse is Tyler Nordgren, astrophysicist, artist, author, and night sky ambassador. He also shares tips and information on viewing the 2023 annular eclipse. (It is closer to Park City than you might think.)